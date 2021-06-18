Skip to main content
Hundreds of caterpillars line large tree in web of silk in southern India

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:52s 0 shares 1 views
A tree in Tamil Nadu, southern India, has been lined with silk by hundreds of tiny caterpillars.

Footage from June 15 shows the foliage covered in a thick blanket of silk in Kodaikanal.

