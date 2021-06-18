Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Wimbledon, Plans to Return for the Olympics

The BBC reports that Osaka announced she will not play at Wimbledon this year.

Instead, Osaka said she plans to spend time with her friends and family.

In May, she also withdrew from the French Open, saying she needed to "protect her mental health.".

At the time, Osaka said that due to depression and anxiety she would be taking a break from the sport.

According to the BBC, the 4-time Grand Slam champion plans to make her return at the Tokyo Olympics.

With the Olympics just 6 weeks away, Osaka says she is "excited to play in front of her home fans" in Tokyo.

