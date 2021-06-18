Friday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, General Contractors & Builders

Leading the group were shares of CAI International, up about 46.9% and shares of GasLog Partners up about 2.5% on the day.

In trading on Friday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%.

In trading on Friday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%.

Leading the group were shares of CAI International, up about 46.9% and shares of GasLog Partners up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 5.2% and Lennar, trading up by about 4.8% on Friday.