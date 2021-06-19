Euro2020: Scots football fans in London use Shakespeare statue as climbing frame

Partying Scotland football fans climbed all over the William Shakespeare statue in London’s Leicester Square on Friday night (June 18).

The jubilant crowd were celebrating at the iconic West End location after midnight, in a party that went on into the early hours after their 0-0 draw against England.

England were widely expected to win the Euro2020 match.