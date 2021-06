South African gun owners rallied in Cape Town against a firearms bill that would see them lose their right to own a gun for self-defence.

The protesters gathered outside the country’s parliament building.

A small group of gun owners delivered a memorandum to authorities to demand that the bill be rejected.

Firearms play a big role in gang violence and robbery in South Africa.