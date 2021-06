Crews started clearing the streets of Leersum of downed trees and debris following powerful winds that hit the town on Friday evening, June 18.

Crews started clearing the streets of Leersum of downed trees and debris following powerful winds that hit the town on Friday evening, June 18.

Extremely powerful gusts blasted the town in the Utrecht region only for a short time -- many residents said it was less than a minute -- but it was enough to rip up many trees and damage homes.

The onslaught resulted in at least eight people injured.