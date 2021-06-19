Queen all smiles in first Royal Ascot appearance since 2019

The Queen was all smiles as she arrived at Royal Ascot for the first time since 2019.Usually a regular at the famous Berkshire meet, the Queen has been a no-show since it began on Tuesday.The monarch also missed last year’s race as it was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.However, on Saturday the Queen braved the grey weather to cheer on the four horses running in her colours of purple and gold.
Queen waves to the crowd as she arrives at Royal Ascot to cheer on four of her horses
Sky News
The Queen has arrived at Royal Ascot, attending the famous Berkshire meet for the first time since 2019.