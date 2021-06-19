Lorraine Kelly has ‘no doubt’ Piers Morgan will return to Good Morning Britain

Lorraine Kelly is sure that her pal Piers Morgan will return to 'Good Morning Britain', saying: "I wouldn't be surprised if he came back.
Nothing would surprise me about Piers."
Journalist Martin Lewis will be joining Susanna Reid on the Good Morning Britain panel after Piers Morgan quit in March
The former Good Morning Britain host hit out at the furniture giants on the social media site and vowed to boycott them over one of..