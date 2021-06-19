Many people vaccinated at Chelsea stadium in 'super Saturday' UK innoculation drive

Large numbers of people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 at stadiums around the UK on what has been dubbed 'super Saturday' (June 19).

The UK government has now opened up vaccination to all adults in the country, and some vaccination centres, including those at sports stadiums, are allowing 'walk-ins' too.

Video shows people resting in the stands of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge football ground after having their jabs.

Chelsea fan Gianandrea Arrigoni filmed the scene after having his own jab at the Champions League title-winners's stadium.

Everyone that was vaccinated at the site was asked to wait 15 minutes to check for adverse reactions.

He said: "I first learned that Stamford Bridge was turning into a vaccination centre after seeing it on the Chelsea website, as I am a Chelsea fan, and then later from friends.

I was not eligible to receive my jab yet but when i heard i had a possibility I quickly signed up on the event website for an early slot.

I showed up, and it was all very easy and organised.

The queue was decently long.

There were some people that showed up who didn’t book too, who also received their jab." He added: "It was overall a great experience and easy.

Well done to the NHS!"