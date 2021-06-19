Hungarian fans go wild after their team score against football giants France

Hungarian fans went wild on Saturday (June 19) when their team, widely expected to be thrashed by every team in their group, scored the first goal in their game against France.

Hungarian fans went wild on Saturday (June 19) when their team, widely expected to be thrashed by every team in their group, scored the first goal in their game against France.

The fans were jubilant when they went ahead at the stadium in Budapest.

Hungary is the only country in the pan-continental tournament that is allowing stadiums to operate at full capacity.

Fortunately for the pride of the multi-millionaires playing for Les Bleus, Antoine Griezmann was able to score a second-half equaliser to end the game 1-1.