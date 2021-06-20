Daughter secretly redecorates room in hockey theme to surprise dad for Father’s Day

Heartwarming footage from Mississauga, Canada, has captured the moment a daughter managed to surprise her dad for Father’s Day by secretly redecorating a room in the theme of his favorite hockey team.

The secret room redo was carried out by Josie Costigan, whose father is a huge Montreal Canadiens fan.

Josie decided to redo the room as an early surprise for Father’s Day, as well as a celebration of him overcoming his recent battles with health issues.

To pull off the surprise she roped in the support of her uncle, who took her father away for the weekend and allowed her enough time to single-handled redecorate the room.

Complete with hockey theme family pictures, posters and jerseys, the room transformed into a glowing tribute to her father’s beloved team.

Upon returning from the staged weekend trip, Josie’s father was clearly shocked to see the changes made to the room.

He was then overcome with emotion and gave Josie a big hug of appreciation.

Josie humorously added that she has never made her father cry before.

Speaking about the video Josie Costigan said: ‘My sister moved out a year and a half ago.

My dad turned her room into a sports room but it was very dull and bare.

He works 24/7 as the superintendent of our building so he never got around to redoing it.

He also had health issues and was just recently cleared.

So, for an early Father’s Day present and celebratory surprise, I asked my uncle to take him away from the building for the weekend and redid the room completely by myself.’