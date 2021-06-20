Ethiopia gets prepared for landmark elections

On Sunday election workers were out teaching people the voting process.

Ethiopians head to the ballot box on Monday for what are being touted as the country's first attempt at free and fair elections.

Ethiopia's election workers took to the streets of Addis Ababa on Sunday (June 20) to explain the voting process.

Monday's (June 21) national polls have been touted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the country's first attempt at free and fair elections.

Tirsit Emanuel, who works for the National Election Board of Ethiopia, wants to make sure people don't make a mistake.

And she's enthusiastic about taking part herself.

"It's my first time to elect, so I am really excited, I can't wait." But not everyone will be voting on Monday.

The election has been delayed in 110 out of 547 constituencies because of logistical problems and violent conflicts, such as in the northern Tigray region.

No date has been set for voting in Tigray, where Ethiopia's military has been fighting the region's former governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Some opposition parties are also boycotting the elections over what they describe as harassment of their members.

On Saturday police officers in the capital dressed in riot gear as they took part in a parade to display their new uniforms. Abiy has said Ethiopia will show the world that it can hold a peaceful election.

In what is his first test of voter support since coming to power in 2018.

Since then he's brought in sweeping democratic reforms but he has also faced international pressure over the Tigray conflict and allegations from rights groups that his government has rolled back on the country's new freedoms. His spokesperson declined to comment.