Ethiopians vote in landmark election

Ethiopians queued up early in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Monday morning for an election that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has billed as proof of his democratic credentials - though some may disagree.

Voters lined up early in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Monday (June 21) to vote in national and regional elections.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has billed the poll as proof of his commitment to democracy after decades of repressive rule.

Marketing director Yetayew Solomon was among those up early to vote.

"More than anything, I will vote for a party which I think will bring peace for our country and I have finalised my decision".

In the last election, before Abiy came to power, the ruling coalition and its allies won all 547 seats in parliament.

This time more than 37 million of Ethiopia's 109 million population are registered to vote - choosing from 46 parties.

Candidates in the crowded field are mostly from smaller, ethnically-based parties, and Abiy's newly-formed Prosperity Party is the frontrunner.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has overseen sweeping political and economic reforms since being appointed leader of Ethiopia's ruling coalition three years ago.

But some rights activists say those gains are being reversed and complain of abuses in a war in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The government denies the charges.

Some political parties are also boycotting the vote, alleging intimidation.

Problems with voting registration and simmering ethnic violence have delayed voting in a fifth of constituencies and a second round of voting will take place in September.