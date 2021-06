CNN asked Iran's President-Elect about nuclear deal. Hear his reply

Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said in his first news conference that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the JCPOA, and called on President Joe Biden to return to the agreement.

Answering a question by CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen in Tehran, Raisi called on Biden to lift all sanctions before adding that Iran’s ballistic missile program “is not up for negotiation.”