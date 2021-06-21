China Fires Back at G7 With Record Taiwan Incursions

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Twenty-eight Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, a record since Taiwan began publicly noting Chinese incursions, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Three groups of aircraft flew all the way to the southeastern side of Taiwan, a maneuver Newsweek suggests could be rehearsing cutting off Taiwan from U.S. support in the event of an invasion.

In total these groups included one Y-8 anti-submarine plane; four H-6 twin-engine jet bombers; four J-16 twinjet, multirole fighters; and one Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft.

Three additional groups of aircraft flew in the airspace between Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Dongsha Islands.

In total these included two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control planes; 10 additional J-16 twinjet, multirole fighters; and six J-11 twinjet, multirole fighters.

The escalation could be seen as a response to a G7 communique made last week.

It emphasized "The importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" and encouraged "the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues."