Amazon branded ‘obscene’ after investigation finds new items marked ‘destroy’

Amazon has been branded “obscene” after an investigation at one of its Scottish warehouses suggested the online retail giant is destroying millions of items every year.ITV News found items, including smart TVs, laptops, drones, hairdryers and thousands of sealed face masks, were sorted into boxes marked “destroy” at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline, Fife.