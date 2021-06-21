Monday 6/21 Insider Buying Report: FBNC, MCB

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, First Bancorp's Chief Executive Officer, Richard H.

Moore, made a $101,514 purchase of FBNC, buying 2,375 shares at a cost of $42.74 a piece.

First Bancorp is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Moore in the past year.

And at Metropolitan Bank Holding, there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO Greg Sigrist who purchased 1,600 shares for a cost of $61.35 each, for a trade totaling $98,163.

This buy marks the first one filed by Sigrist in the past twelve months.

Metropolitan Bank Holding is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday.

Sigrist was up about 4.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MCB trading as high as $64.33 in trading on Monday.