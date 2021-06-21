Steven Spielberg Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

The deal, which was announced on June 21, is likely to solidify Netflix as the top streaming service in the market.

Netflix supremacy had wobbled in recent years, with streaming platforms introduced by Disney, Amazon and other top studios such as HBO and NBC.

Under the deal with Spielberg, the Oscar-winning directer will make new films for the platform over the next several years.

And films that fall under his Amblin production company will be made available in the coming months.

It was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways, Steven Spielberg, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

Netflix currently has 60 films in the pipeline for 2021.

Prior to the pandemic in 2018, Spielberg had quipped that films premiering on streaming services "deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar.".

Netflix received three dozen Oscar nominations this year, including for Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman.'.

While Netflix already has established itself as a production company of quality, .

The deal with Spielberg is expected to greatly elevate its prestige