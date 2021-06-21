Mayor De Blasio's Daily Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a briefing on COVID response, vaccinations and more in New York City.
Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID Briefing
CBS 2 New York
Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on COVID recovery and reopening in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio gives a briefing on COVID response, vaccinations and more in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on COVID recovery and reopening in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on coronavirus restrictions and reopening in New York City.