Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings & Watches Issued For Parts Of The State

Maryland is at an "elevated" level for severe weather Monday evening.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop after 5 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the state until 10:00 p.m.
Maryland is at an "elevated" level for severe weather Monday evening.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop after 5 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the state until 10:00 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of Maryland Monday through 10 p.m.
A storm system moved into Texas bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex area on..