Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings & Watches Issued For Parts Of The State
Maryland is at an "elevated" level for severe weather Monday evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop after 5 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the state until 10:00 p.m.