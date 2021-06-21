Weightlifter from New Zealand to become first transgender athlete to compete at Olympics

Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.
She will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games and will be ranked fourth in the women's heavyweight division.
