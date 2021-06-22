Last shots to be administered at Hynes Convention Center

The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hynes Center in Boston is shutting down today.
Two More Mass Vaccination Sites To Close This Week
The Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center will both close this week.
WBZ CBS Boston
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler talked to a few kids who got their first shots at the Hynes Convention Center clinic in Boston Thursday.