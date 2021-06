Let's Play Antakshari India's Biggest Musical Challenge only on Josh App with Top Famed Singers

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, one of the most engaging and fastest growing apps among content creators, has been winning hearts with its quirky, scroll-stopping videos.

Josh users are in love with the app; thanks to the various challenges in it which gives them a chance to tap into their inner creativity and come up with viral content.

It's World Music Day on June 21 and this time too, Josh has a special challenge in store for its users.

#Mika #Joshapp #SalimSulaiman