Wingstop CEO Announces Launch of Virtual Brand, Thighstop

Wingstop is branching out with the launch of their first delivery-only brand, Thighstop.

According to Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison, Thighstop will finally give dark meat chicken thighs “the attention they deserve.” .

The menu will only consist of two items: crispy bone-in thighs and breaded boneless thighs.

Both can be coated in one of Wingstop’s 11 signature sauces, which Morrison called a deliberate attempt to keep the virtual brand familiar.

We're doing a deliberate hack on our brand.

People will know this is Wingstop behind the scenes, Charlie Morrison, via Insider.

More than 1,4000 Wingstop locations in the United States will act as dark kitchens for the virtual brand.

Customers can order pickup or delivery via Doordash or Thighstop’s website or app.

The launch of Thighstop is also a strategic move, as it will allow Wingstop to significantly cut down on supply chain costs.

Until now, Wingstop has purchased each part of the chicken separately to accommodate its various menu items. By creating a thigh-focused brand, Wingstop can now purchase whole chickens directly from suppliers for $1.50 per pound, instead of wings for $3.22 a pound.