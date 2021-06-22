Joe Rodon relishing playing in another hostile Euro 2020 environment for Wales

Joe Rodon has urged Wales to replicate the spirit of Baku with their supporters banned and Denmark fans allowed into their Euro 2020 knockout stage clash in Amsterdam.It was reported on Monday that Wales and Denmark supporters would not be allowed to attend the last-16 game at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday because of Covid-19 regulations.But the Danish Government said on Tuesday that Denmark fans will avoid quarantine in Holland by entering and leaving the country within 12 hours.