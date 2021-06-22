How Do You Sign Up For The Federal Child Tax Credit Program?

The federal child tax credit program is being expanded and will give families a boost.
The payments are scheduled to start going out in a few weeks, so how do you sign up?
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Congressman Josh Gottheimer says the new federal child tax credit will help working families in northern New Jersey.
An accountant explains the expanded child tax credit.