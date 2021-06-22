Sinton couple asks for help getting iron gate installed that they paid for a year ago

Esther and Juan Martinez have lived on a beautiful piece of property in Sinton for nearly 25 years.

GOOD AFTERNOON, THANKS FORJOINING US ONACTION TEN NEWS FIRST AT FOUR.I'M GREG CHANDLER.STARTING THINGS OFF TODAY... ANEW TROUBLESHOOTERS REPORT.

A SINTON COUPLE PAIDFOR 2 NEW IRON GATES TO BEINSTALLED AT THEIR HOME... AYEAR AGO.

THEY'VE TAKEN THEBUSINESS TO COURT, AND WON.

BUTSTILL...NO GATES.

NOWTHEY'VE CONTACTED THETROUBLESHOOTERS FOR HELP.HERE'S ANDY LISCANEsther and Juan Martinez havelived on this beautiful propertynearly 25 years.

About8 years ago, Esther, acontractor herself, built thehouse on the left for her mom.Butmom passed away in December2020.So for security and privacy,Esther hired CK Kustoms IronWorks of Rockport, inJuly last year, and paid them alittle more than $7400.00 tobuild and install 2 irongates.

Cody Key runs CK KustomsIron Works of Rockport<SOT/Esther Martinez-ContacterdTroubleshooters/:47/He says hehas somany other clients, he says ifyou pay me my full amount, I'llput you at the top of the list.And of course I ended up doingthat.

:5Over the past 12 months Cody Keyhas made many promises toMartinez that thgates would get installed, asthese text messages show.

Butthose promises havebeen broken, Martinez tells us.In March she had an attorneysend Key a Demand Letter ,giving him a week toinstall the gates.

But nothinghappened.In April, she reported Key tothe Better Business Bureau.On Monday, the Troubleshooterswent to CK Kustoms Iron Works inRockport,and spoke with Key, who told usthis situation with Martinez wasin court.And it was.

2 months ago.Martinez took Key and CK KustomsIron Works to a SanPatricio County court.

Key didnot appear, and Martinez wasawarded a judgementfor $7403.47, the amount shepaid Key, a year ago.

TRACK/-----------Esther Martinez is frustratedthat this situation has gonethis far without resolution.She paid for a product, in full,a year ago, but still doesn'thave it.<SOT/He thinks I'm gonna goaway.

I'm not gonna go goaway.

I'm going to tryto do as much as I can to try toget my money back.

It's notright.