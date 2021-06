An excavator was used in an effort to rescue a cow that had fallen into a 50-feet-deep well in Manapparai, southern India.

A fire and rescue came were called to the site after a farmer had heard a distressed cow crying out at the bottom of the well.

The team used ropes and an excavator to haul the animal out from the pit.

This footage was filmed on June 21.