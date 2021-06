A resident of a tea plantation in southern India had an unbelievable close encounter with a wild bear recently.

The man glanced out of his window in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on June 20 and was amazed to see a sloth bear staring back at him.

After yawning and stretching, the hefty creature finally noticed the filmer and scampered off back towards the surrounding hills.