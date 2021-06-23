Jilted girlfriend sets her ex’s prized Triumph motorcycle on fire

This is the shocking moment a jilted girlfriend set her ex-boyfriend’s prized Triumph motorcycle on fire.

Kanok Wan, 36, was seen in the parking lot of a school and poured gasoline on one of the motorcycles before lighting it on fire in Bangkok, Thailand on June 21.

The jealous woman allegedly set fire to the expensive two-wheeler as she wanted to take revenge on her ex for refusing to get back with her.

No one was hurt in the incident but six other motorcycles parked nearby were also engulfed in flames before fire rescuers arrived to put the blaze out.

Thonglor police station investigation officer Mongkut Thanomjai said: ‘We were informed of the fire incident on the third floor of the parking building inside Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School.

‘The building was connected to the elementary level wing of the school but no one was hurt because the students were on an online class arrangement due to the pandemic.’ The firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within ten minutes which prevented it from spreading into other parts of the building.

Upon checking the CCTV, officers found the woman later identified as one of the school officers’ ex-girlfriend.

She was arrested on June 23 in her home after a warrant was issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on June 22.

Officer Mongkut added that the woman reportedly bought the one million baht (22,450 GBP) Triumph motorcycle for her ex as a gift while they were still together.

He said: ‘She wanted to take revenge on the school officer by burning the motorcycle which was a gift for him.

The cause was emotional, she was angry.’ The woman is being questioned on charges of arson while investigations on the incident is ongoing.