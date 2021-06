Affidavit: Jepsy Kallungi's husband admitted he killed her to ex-wife

Over two years after she was reported missing, her husband Dane Kallungi was arrested and charged with her murder.

ARREST PAPERWORK OBTAINED BYNEWS-5 REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUTHOW POLICE THINK A MISSINGSPRINGS WOMAN WAS KILLED..."JEPSY KALLUNGI" DISAPPEARED IN2019...HER HUSBAND, DANE KALLUNGI, WASARRESTED LAST WEEK ACCUSED OFHER MURDER..THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS "DANEKALLUNGI" ADMITTED TO HISEX-WIFE "ALAINE", THAT HE KILLEDJEPSY...DANE'S EX-WIFE -- TOLD POLICE --AND THEN HELPED THEM RECORD APHONE CALL BETWEEN HERSELF ANDDANE.IN THAT CALL...THE RECORDS SHOW DANE SAID HEKILLED JEPSY...THEN DROVE HER BODY TO A REMOTEPART OF TELLER COUNTY, WHERE HEBURIED HER."JEPSY KALLUNGI'S" BODY HASNEVER BEEN FOUND.