Banks recover part of losses from seized assets of Mallya, Modi & Choksi | Oneindia News

Banks have been able to recover part of their losses due to fraud committed by fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Assets worth ₹ 9,371 crore belonging to these men have been transferred to state-run banks that lost ₹ 22,585.83 crore total due to the vrious frauds committed by them.

