Kartik Aaryan signs new film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for a musical love saga titled "Satyanarayan Ki Katha", directed by National Award-winner Sameer Vidwans.

The actor officially announced the news with a motion poster of the film he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

