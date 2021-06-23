'Petty' neighbourly dispute sees homeowner trim overhanging tree in half
'Petty' neighbourly dispute sees homeowner trim overhanging tree in half

Bharat Mistry, 56, and his family were "gutted" when his next door neighbours in Waterthorpe, Sheffield, called in tree surgeons to cut half the branches of the 16ft tall Fir Tree that had stood for 25 years.

(SWNS)