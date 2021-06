Queen calls Hancock ‘poor man’ in first in-person audience with PM for 15 months

The Queen has held her first in-person weekly audience with the Prime Minister since before lockdown.Boris Johnson met with the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon.The Queen told him: “I’ve just been talking to your Secretary of State for Health – poor man.

He came for Privy Council.

He’s full of…”Mr Johnson replied: “Beans”, but the Queen continued: “He thinks that things are getting better.”