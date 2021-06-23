Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Apple Daily staff wave to Hong Kongers as tabloid shuts down under government pressure

Pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, announced it would close down after midnight Wednesday.

Thursday’s paper would be the last printed edition of the company’s work.

The police have arrested the chief editor and other executives.

All the company assets were frozen and unable to be accessed.

