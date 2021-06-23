Apple Daily staff wave to Hong Kongers as tabloid shuts down under government pressure

Pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, announced it would close down after midnight Wednesday.
Thursday’s paper would be the last printed edition of the company’s work.
The police have arrested the chief editor and other executives.
All the company assets were frozen and unable to be accessed.
As the pro-democracy tabloid, Apple Daily announced it was printing its last edition on June 24, over a hundred people created a..