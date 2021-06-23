Warren Buffett Announces Resignation From Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Buffett, 90, announced his resignation via a statement released on June 23.

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has donated a sum of $41 billion to the Gates Foundation over the years.

With his resignation, Buffet also announced an additional donation of $4.1 billion.

For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG), Warren Buffett, Statement, via 'The New York Times'.

I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s, Warren Buffett, Statement, via 'The New York Times'.

In the wake of the announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce.

Allegations against Bill Gates surfaced that he behaved inappropriately toward female colleagues during his time as CEO of Microsoft.

Representatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have yet to comment on Buffett's resignation