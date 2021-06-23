Vanessa Bryant Reaches Settlement Agreement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight,' Vanessa Bryant has reached a confidential settlement agreement with Island Express Helicopters.

Her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

The families of the six other passengers who died in the crash were also involved in the lawsuit.

Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action, Court Documents, via 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The terms of the settlement are confidential and have not yet been formally approved by the court.

Vanessa initially filed the lawsuit in March 2020.

Bryant sought monetary damages from Island Express Helicopters and from the estate of the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, who was also killed in the crash.

She claims the family lost “hundreds of millions of dollars” due to their deaths.

As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and GB’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper, Court Documents, via 'Entertainment Tonight'