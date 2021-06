The White Lotus on HBO with Alexandra Daddario - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO comedy miniseries The White Lotus, created by Mike White.

It stars Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

The White Lotus Release Date: July 11, 2021 on HBO After you watch The White Lotus drop a review.

