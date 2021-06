Palace say Meghan 'bullying' probe not being paid for with public money

The investigation into alleged bullying by the Duchess of Sussex is not being paid for with taxpayers' money, it has emerged, although Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm if the Queen herself was footing the bill.

The duchess denies the claims, first made in The Times newspaper in March.It is likely a senior member of the royal family has taken on the costs but it is unclear when or if the privately funded inquiry will be published.