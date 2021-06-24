WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Low around 58.

Southeast wiaround 5 mph becoming calm inthe evening.

Thursday Sunny,with a high near 81.

Calm windbecoming east 5 to 8 mph inthe morning.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a lowaround 61.

East wind around 6mph becoming calm in theevening.

Friday Mostly sunny,with a high near 83.

Calm windbecoming southeast 5 to 8 mphin the afternoon.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 69.

South wind 5 to 7mph.

Saturday A slight chanceof showers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.

Partly sunny, witha high near 88.

Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.

SaturdayNight Partly cloudy, with alow around 74.

Sunday A chanceof showers after 2pm.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Sunday Night A chance ofshowers before 8pm.

Partlycloudy, with a low around 73.Chance of precipitation is30%.

Monday A chance ofshowers after 8am.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is40%.

Monday Night A chance ofshowers.

Partly cloudy, with alow around 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

TuesdayA chance of showers.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Tuesday Night A chance ofshowers.

Partly cloudy, with alow around 71.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.Wednesday A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is50%.