WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Sunny and warm on Sunday in southern Colorado
Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with mild overnight lows.
Low around 58.
Southeast wiaround 5 mph becoming calm inthe evening.
Thursday Sunny,with a high near 81.
Calm windbecoming east 5 to 8 mph inthe morning.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a lowaround 61.
East wind around 6mph becoming calm in theevening.
Friday Mostly sunny,with a high near 83.
Calm windbecoming southeast 5 to 8 mphin the afternoon.
Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 69.
South wind 5 to 7mph.
Saturday A slight chanceof showers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.
Partly sunny, witha high near 88.
Chance ofprecipitation is 20%.
SaturdayNight Partly cloudy, with alow around 74.
Sunday A chanceof showers after 2pm.
Mostlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Sunday Night A chance ofshowers before 8pm.
Partlycloudy, with a low around 73.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Monday A chance ofshowers after 8am.
Mostlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is40%.
Monday Night A chance ofshowers.
Partly cloudy, with alow around 72.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of showers.
Mostlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is50%.
Tuesday Night A chance ofshowers.
Partly cloudy, with alow around 71.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.Wednesday A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is50%.
