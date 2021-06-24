THE MAN WITH THE ANSWERS Movie Clip - Wedding Bells

THE MAN WITH THE ANSWERS Movie Clip - Wedding Bells - Ex-championship diver Viktoras whiles away his days on the Greek coast, toiling away at a factory with only his dreams, medals and grandmother for company.

When a phone call summons him to Germany, a simple road trip is the answer – that is until he crosses paths with the handsome Mathias – a free-spirited hitchhiker who tempts Viktoras to take the road not taken.

THE MAN WITH THE ANSWERS is a picture-postcard travelogue about the familial ties that bind, the boys that catch our eye, and the twists and turns that lead us home.

A film by Stelios Kammitsis.