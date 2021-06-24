THE TRUE DON QUIXOTE Movie

THE TRUE DON QUIXOTE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Four hundred years in the making, The True Don Quixote brings Cervantes’ classic tale to contemporary life, plopped in the wilds of Louisiana.

Lonely, unemployed and adrift, Danny Kehoe (Tim Blake Nelson, O Brother, Where Art Thou), escapes so far into the stories of medieval knights that he loses himself completely in their wondrous tales.

Believing he is a great knight, he straps on his cardboard armor, grabs a sword and, with his loyal squire Sancho (Jacob Batalon, Spider Man Homecoming) by his side, embarks on a quest to find glory, slay monsters, and spread hope all across the neighborhood.

What could possibly go wrong?

Adapted for film and directed by Chris Poche.