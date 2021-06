Why some remote work job postings are excluding Coloradans

SOUTHERN COLORADO.....LOWS TONIGHT IN THE 50'S AND60'SHIGHS TOMORROW IN THE 80'S AND90'SEXTENDED FORECAST...ANOTH ERSURGE OF COOL AIR ARRIVESSATURDAY WE GET A BREAK FROM THESUMMER HEAT OVER THE WEEKENDWITH A GOOD CHANCE OF RAIN ANDSTORMS AGAIN ON SATURDAY.NOT AS MANY STORMS SUNDAY BUTSTILL A FEW IN THE AFTERNOON.STILL PLEASANT ON MONDAY WITHWARMER AIR TUESDAY AND MORE PMSTORMS.DRIER AIR WILL TRY TO TAKE HOLDBY NEXT WEDNESDAY.AS WE CONTINUE TO REBOUND FROMTHE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC -- ALOT OF INDUSTRIES ARE HIRINGRIGHT NOW...BUT SOME JOB LISTINGS FOR REMOTEWORK SAY COLORADANS CAN'TAPPLY..SO WHY ARE SOME COMPANIESLEAVING US OUT?

LIZ GERALDI ISGETTING ANSWERS.."I'M A SOFTWARE ENGINEER FOR ACOMPANY BASED IN CALIFORNIA."AARON BATILO'S OFFICE IS IN HISDENVER AREA HOME HE'S BEENWORKING REMOTELY FOR YEARS --"I THINK REMOTE WORK HAS A LOTOF BENEFIT." THAT'S WHY HESURPRISED WHEN HE SAW A POST ONREDDIT ABOUT JOB OPENING THATEXCLUDED COLORADO."THIS POSITION IS VIRTUAL EXCEPTFOR IN THE STATE OF COLORADO."AFTER WATCHING THE DISCUSSIONUNFOLD ONLINE AARON HAD AN IDEA--"IT WAS THE EVENING THAT I SAWTHAT POST I THOUGHT OH WELL IWONDER WOULD THERE BE INTERESTIN A WEBSITE WHERE PEOPLE COULDTRACK THIS."HE STARTED THE WEBSITE COLORADOEXCLUDED-DOT-COM AND YOU MIGHTRECOGNIZE SOME OF THE COMPANIES."THEY ARE VERY RECOGNIZABLENAMES." CLIP 0502 16:59:17HILTON, HIGHLAND, IBM, JOHNSONAND JOHNSON." A NEW STATE LAWREQUIRES EMPLOYERS TO DISCLOSESALARIES FOR OPEN POSITIONS IT'SMEANT TO INCREASE TRANSPARENCYAND PREVENT GENDER-BASED PAYDISCRIMINATION.BUT THERE'S SOME UNINTENDEDCONSEQUENCES --"WHAT WE'RE SEEING IS THAT AVERY SMALL FRACTION OF EMPLOYERSWHEN THEY HAVE REMOTE JOBS AREWRITING THAT THEY DON'T WANTCOLORADANS TO APPLY BASED ON ABIT OF A MISPERCEPTION THAT THISELIMINATES THE NEED TO POST THEPAY."ACCORDING TO THE COLORADODEPARTMENT OF LABOR ANDEMPLOYMENT OUT OF A SAMPLE OF200 REMOTE JOB POSTINGS LESSTHAN ONE-PERCENT ARE EXCLUDINGCOLORADANS.BUT CDLE CONFIRMS IT IS ACTIVELYINVESTIGATING ONE COLORADOCOMPANY THAT IS EXCLUDINGCOLORADANS TO AVOID POSTINGSALARY INFORMATION.ATTORNEY LAURA MITCHELL SAYSCOMPANIES ARE LOOKING FOR MOREGUIDANCE."TRUTHFULLY I THINK ALL THEEMPLOYERS THAT I'VE HEARD FROMREALLY DO BELIEVE AND APPLAUDTHE GOAL OF THE LAW, THEY'REJUST STRUGGLING WITH THEIMPLEMENTATION AND THE BURDENASSOCIATED WITH IT."AARON DOESN'T SEE IT THAT WAYHE WANTS COMPANIES TO SEE THEBENEFIT OF REMOTE WORK AND HEDOESN'T THINK THEY SHOULD BEEXCLUDING TALENTED WORKERS JUSTBECAUSE THEY'RE IN COLORADO."I'D LIKE TO HOPE THAT COM