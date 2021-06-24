Massive Rescue Effort Underway After Multi-Story Building Partially Collapses In South Florida

Dozens of fire-rescue units are at the scene of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, just north of Miami Beach.
Much of the structure crumbled into a huge pile of rubble early Thursday.
Dozens of fire-rescue units are at the scene of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, just north of Miami Beach.
Much of the structure crumbled into a huge pile of rubble early Thursday.
A man staying in a hotel next to the 12-storey apartment that collapsed on June 24 in Miami Beach explained his shock.