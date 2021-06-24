Resorts World and cryptocurrency

Resorts World Las Vegas says one of its goals is to be the most crypto-friendly resorts in the valley.
It has teamed up with Gemini and they are looking into letting customers use Gemini's crypto wallet at the hotel.
Resorts World Las Vegas says one of its goals is to be the most crypto-friendly resorts in the valley.
It has teamed up with Gemini and they are looking into letting customers use Gemini's crypto wallet at the hotel.
Resorts World Las Vegas and Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, announced a partnership Thursday.