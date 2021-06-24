Safe spaces for LGBTQ youth this summer

When school lets out for the year—most students are eager to for summer to begin, but it can be a tough transition for young people in the LGBTQ community.
So what are their options this summer?
When school lets out for the year—most students are eager to for summer to begin, but it can be a tough transition for young people in the LGBTQ community.
So what are their options this summer?
For LGBTQ youth, especially transgender youth finding a safe space or a group free of judgement and discrimination can be..