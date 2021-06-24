S&P 500 Movers: BIIB, LLY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%.
Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 39.3% gain.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%.
Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 39.3% gain.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%.
Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 39.3% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 5.5%.
Biogen Inc is showing a gain of 43.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 2.5%, and MGM Resorts International, trading up 3.8% on the day.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..