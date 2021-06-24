Kerala: MC Josephine loses cool with survior of abuse, denies she was rude | Oneindia News

Fourteen mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders from eight political parties, including four Chief Ministers, attended the meeting with PM Modi today at his residence; The Delhi Police special cell has arrested four students from Ladakh in connection with a low-intensity IED blast that took place near the Israel Embassy on the evening of January 29; In an exchange on a call-in show that has caused shock and anger, a caller sharing her account of domestic violence was curtly told off by the chief of Kerala's Women's Commission MC Josephine #JammuAndKashmir #MCJosephine #ReliancePhone