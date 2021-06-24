Justin Timberlake Publicly Declares Support for Britney Spears

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake took to social media to send his love to Britney Spears.

Timberlake, who is now married to actress Jessica Biel, famously dated Spears from 1999 to 2002.

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time.

We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live, Justin Timberlake, via Twitter.

Spears had spoken out earlier that day about the horrors of her court-ordered conservatorship, which has been ongoing for nearly 13 years.

Timberlake said that “regardless of [their] past,” he felt it was necessary to speak up.

No one should EVER be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for, Justin Timberlake, via Twitter.

He then went on to reference a particularly alarming claim that Spears made: she’d been forced to use birth control.

Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right.

No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body, Justin Timberlake, via Twitter